(SPONSORED) — Bob Penkhus Motor Company wants to make Christmas morning magical for all children in Southern Colorado.

Their annual Christmas Fundraiser is underway. Bob Penkhus Motor Company will be collecting donations to purchase toys and other items for local children.

Sevan Stryker, General Manager at Bob Penkhus Motor Company, appeared on Loving Living Local to share more about the program. He said you can drop off donations at any of their locations.