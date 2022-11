(SPONSORED) — ‘Tis the season of giving a d one local car dealership is giving back to families in School District 2 just in time for Christmas morning! Krista Witiak spoke with Sevan Stryker from Bob Penkhus Motor Company about their giving campaign.

Learn more about the families on Facebook!

For more information about Bob Penkhus, head to bobpenkhus.com or call 719-473-4100.