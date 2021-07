Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

For the last 70 years, the family-owned and operated car dealership Bob Penkhus Motor Company has served the Colorado Springs community. And get ready because the future is hitting their showroom!

The all-new Volkswagen’s ID.4 all-electric car and the new Volvo XC40 Recharge have made their way to the Bob Penkhus and are ready for you to take a test drive!

For more information about Bob Penkhus and the services and cars, they offer, head online to bobpenkhus.com or call 719-473-4100.