Blue Moon Goodness makes pantry staples healthy and comforting!

This time of year can be chilly, and if you’re looking for that perfect meal to have to keep you nice and warm, Blue Moon Goddess has some cozy and yummy soups that’ll surely warm you up this winter! CEO and Founder Kelly Strong joined the Loving Living Local team to discuss the advantages of having Blue Moon Goodness in your pantry.

Blue Moon Goodness provides delicious, unique, versatile meals for people who value sustainability. They make healthy meals achievable every day, and some of those flavor-forward soups include Moroccan Vegetable, Vegan Green Chile, Tomato Fennel, and our newest, Carrot Ginger Soup.

For more information, head online to bluemoongoodness.com.