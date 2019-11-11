Black Friday savings are already starting at Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom! Head into the store now, and mention “Living Local” for 40% – 80% off!
You can find all their products and more information online at www.appliancefactory.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Black Friday savings are already starting at Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom! Head into the store now, and mention “Living Local” for 40% – 80% off!
You can find all their products and more information online at www.appliancefactory.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.