Bite Into This: Spice Island Grill

Authentic Jamaican food? YUM! Meet the team and story behind Spice Island Grill in this week’s Bite Into This!
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Authentic Jamaican food? YUM! Meet the team and story behind Spice Island Grill in this week’s Bite Into This!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.