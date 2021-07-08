Birthday parties, Tails & Tunes, it’s all going down at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

So many events are happening this month at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!

First, they’ve partnered up with Children’s Hospital Colorado, and they’re celebrating the ‘terrific twos!’ It will be two years on July 17th that southern Colorado’s first pediatric-only hospital opened up, right here in Colorado Springs. To celebrate, Children’s Hospital Colorado is throwing Viv the giraffe a birthday party, and you’re invited. It happens Saturday July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon in African Rift Valley. Viv’s second birthday party, will be complete with a ‘birthday cake’ which will be served at 11:15 a.m. The celebration will include opportunities for Viv’s fans to write her a birthday card, sing her happy birthday and visit our 17-member herd of giraffe.

Tails & Tunes is in full swing and it happens on the last Thursday night of the month through September!

Enjoy a magical evening on the mountain, exclusively reserved for those age 21 and up. Local musicians will set the mood throughout the Zoo until 9:30 p.m.

For more information head on over to CMZoo.org