(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All,” have each achieved multi-million plays on the radio for Air Supply.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. They became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

“Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on its way.

The second single was “All Out of Love,” and that went up the charts even quicker.

Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time, had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top-five singles.

The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. “Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies

In this 45th Anniversary Year, the duo continues to play more than 130 shows a year worldwide, including stops in England, Ireland, Israel, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Canada, the U.S., and beyond.

The band will be performing LIVE in Denver on Thursday, March 23 at the Paramount Theatre. For all the tour and ticket information head to the Air Supply website, linked above.