Wednesday, June 22 is Bike To Work Day, an annual event that encourages people to give bicycle commuting a try for just a day, and this year’s even boasts free breakfast and a party!

The City of Colorado Springs is partnering to provide breakfast stations throughout town, as well as a happy hour party station, to create a fun-loving atmosphere that encourages more participation and increase corporate support and understanding of bicycle commuting as a lifestyle change.

More than 100 Corporate Champions around town have signed on to support cycling and cycling infrastructure, as well as support the advancement of cycling as a means of transportation for health, fitness, the environment and to relieve vehicle congestion.

Bike to Work Day schedule of events:

6-9 a.m. – 40 free breakfast stations around town

4-7 p.m. – happy hour party stations around town

Riders can plan their commute and free breakfast stops on an interactive map of breakfast stations on ColoradoSprings.gov/BikeToWork, as well as register as a rider. The city says there’s no need to register for breakfast stops, simply register as a rider.

Kate Brady, the Senior Bicycle Planner with the City of Colorado Springs, stopped by Loving Living Local to demonstrate some of the benefits of cycling to work.