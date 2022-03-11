Get your tickets while they’re hot!
It’s time for Boot Barn Hall’s 2022 Summer Concert Series
Lorrie Morgan: Thursday, May 12th
Billy Bob Thornton: Friday, May 20th
Rocket Man Show: Friday, May 27th – 28th
Firefall- Saturday: June 4th
Orleans- Saturday: June 11th
Sawyer Brown: Thursday, June 16th
Ben Haggard: Friday, July 1st
Exile- Saturday: July 2nd
Atlanta Rhythm Section: Saturday, July 9th
Shenandoah: Thursday, July 21st
Lee Roy Parnell: Saturday, July 23rd
Aaron Watson: Thursday, July 28th
Diamond Rio: Saturday, August 6th
Black Hawk: Thursday, August 11th
Mark Wills: Saturday, August 13th
Craig Campbell: Friday, August 19th
Happening various times throughout the summer
– Dueling Pianos
– SofaKillers
– Collective Groove
Get your tickets at www.bootbarnhall.com.
