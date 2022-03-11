Get your tickets while they’re hot!

It’s time for Boot Barn Hall’s 2022 Summer Concert Series



Lorrie Morgan: Thursday, May 12th

Billy Bob Thornton: Friday, May 20th

Rocket Man Show: Friday, May 27th – 28th

Firefall- Saturday: June 4th

Orleans- Saturday: June 11th

Sawyer Brown: Thursday, June 16th

Ben Haggard: Friday, July 1st

Exile- Saturday: July 2nd

Atlanta Rhythm Section: Saturday, July 9th

Shenandoah: Thursday, July 21st

Lee Roy Parnell: Saturday, July 23rd

Aaron Watson: Thursday, July 28th

Diamond Rio: Saturday, August 6th

Black Hawk: Thursday, August 11th

Mark Wills: Saturday, August 13th

Craig Campbell: Friday, August 19th



Happening various times throughout the summer

– Dueling Pianos

– SofaKillers

– Collective Groove



Get your tickets at www.bootbarnhall.com.