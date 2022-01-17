‘Betty White Challenge’ helping save homeless pets with a simple $5 donation

Cool Whip is a deaf border collie who is currently in foster care with All Breed Rescue and Training in Colorado Springs. The rescue is 18 months old. Those 18 months have been spent seeking just one lucky family that will taker her in as her own and care for her for the rest of her life.



Cool Whip is just one of that countless animals in need of a home in Colorado Springs. The late and beloved actress, Betty White, had a passion for helping animals and her legacy has proven that. January 17th would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday. It has now become a day to help save animals, like Cool Whip, in her name through the “Betty White Challenge”.



Take part in the “Betty White Challenge” by donating $5 to rescues or shelters of your choice, such as All Breed Rescue and Training.



There are other ways you can help All Breed Rescue and Training, including;

1) Volunteer/Foster/Adopt!

2) Donate items for Amazon Wish List:

– Dog supplies

– Office supplies

– Cleaning supplies



Click here to learn more about All Breed Rescue and Training: WWW.HAVEANICEDOG.ORG