Following a rise in Catalytic Converter theft, Best West Tire & Service has a program that etches a special tag into your vehicle’s catalytic converter and adds the ID number into a data base accessible by law enforcement and recyclers.
The program is funded by the Colorado Automobile Theft Prevention Authority.
