Bell Brothers Brewing has made its name by producing scientifically innovative and beautifully crafted beers since its inception as a family-owned and operated business. It’s the ideal spot for a pint in downtown Colorado Springs. Brothers Curtis and Cody Bell joined the Loving Living Local crew to discuss how they mix the science of engineering with the art of brewing!

You’ll find a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere in the 1,300-square-foot brewpub with enough seating for 100 visitors! For more information about Bell Brothers Brewing, head to bellbrothersbrewingco.com.