(SPONSORED) — Production Point in Colorado Springs is a multi-faceted organization providing creative services through its resources. They have in-house recording studios, sound stages, video suites, photography studios, apparel and collateral print shop and audio-visual production services.

Loving Living Local host Nova visited the location Thursday morning meeting owner Evan Hooton and Commodores Keyboard player and Musical Director Thomas Dawson who showcased the mastering suite with Dolby Atmos.

Production Point was also the filming location for the SOCO CW Rocky Mountain Quiz kids show. The half-hour television game show features students from 30 local high schools in a 28-week, tournament-style contest program that will test their knowledge.

Production Point will be celebrating its first birthday on June 6 with an open house for anyone to attend and experience the location. For all the details on the facility and if you would like to book studio space head to the Production Point website.