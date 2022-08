AVIER Home & Gifts is a locally owned home furniture, decor, and gift store with the goal of helping people find their personal style. President of AVIER, Debra Stoddard, and Laura Talbot joined Keni Mac in the studio to talk about what AVIER offers, including furniture, home decor, design services, gifts, artwork, local art, lighting, rugs, and more!

Check out AVIER Home & Gift online at www.Avier.style.