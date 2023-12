(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Piano Playing Pilot Beau Brant brought his Christmas music into the Loving Living Local studios this morning with Nova and Jen.

Beau has been featured on NBC Nightly News as well as in The NY Times, Denver Post, Virginian Pilot, and several online publications. Beau has also recorded numerous albums, and 6 are available online from Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Spotify, and Rhapsody Radio including his Christmas album “Inspiration”