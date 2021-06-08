Are you ready to party like it’s 1871? Vanessa Zink is a local professional bonnet maker showing people how to turn a dollar store sun hate into an 1870’s bonnet to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary of the Beards, Bonnets and Brews Festival.
To learn more about the event, head to: coloradosprings.gov
Beards, Bonnets, and Brews is back
Are you ready to party like it’s 1871? Vanessa Zink is a local professional bonnet maker showing people how to turn a dollar store sun hate into an 1870’s bonnet to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary of the Beards, Bonnets and Brews Festival.