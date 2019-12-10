Be sweet, give someone chocolate treats this holiday season

Dee Cortez is back to share some of her favorite chocolate ideas. From chocolate pizza to chocolate-covered wings, these tasty and unique ideas will sweeten anyone’s day.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Dee Cortez is back to share some of her favorite chocolate ideas. From chocolate pizza to chocolate-covered wings, these tasty and unique ideas will sweeten anyone’s day.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.