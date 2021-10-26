Be part of music’s ultimate creative experience with Anthem Music Enterprises

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Whether it is monthly lock-in sessions to help musicians get the creative minds flowing, The Music House retreat that gives two veterans a chance of a lifetime, or Impact Anthems that allows music to bring awareness to the cause for non-profit organizations, Anthem Music Enterprises does it all.

Learn more at www.anthemmusicenterprises.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak