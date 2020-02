The Project: Inspire Cooperative is a company owned and run by artists, specialists, and apprentices who make hand-made products like cards, necklaces, etc. It enables people with I/DD or Diverse Abilities work side by side.

Jamie Moon, Artist, and David Pump, Board Member, are here this morning with more details on a Valentine’s Day class you can be a part of.

To learn more, visit: http://www.projectinspire.community