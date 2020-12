Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Nature’s Educators is a non-profit organization based in Sedalia, Colorado. Their mission is to elevate the care and protection of wildlife.

Devin Jaffe, Founder, joins us this morning along with Zelda, to tell us more about what they do, and how we can get involved.

To learn more, visit: NaturesEducators.org