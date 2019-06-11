Be amazed by “Barnum” opening this Thursday

Living Local

by: Claudia Garofalo

Posted: / Updated:

Ladies and gentleman, children of all ages, Mr. P.T. Barnum is in town! Get ready to see jugglers, clowns, and be mesmerized by the trapeze artists.
Running now through June 16th  at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, this is a show you can’t miss.
Nathan Halvorson, Associate Director of Performing Arts, and Scott Levy, Producing Artistic Director, are in studio this morning with all the details.

To get tickets, visit: www.FAC.ColoradoCollege.Edu

