Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

You can be a proud high school graduate at Eastlake High School. They just celebrated their graduates in a ceremony recently.

Omari Williams, Enrollment Coordinator, joins us this morning to talk about the enrollment process at Eastlake High School, and why it may be a good fit for you.

To learn more, visit: EastlakeHS.org