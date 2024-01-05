(SPONSORED) — Author Michaela Powers has always been someone who loved stories and would have new ones created in her head. Whether that was a different ending to a movie or book or something completely different. She realized how much stories and movies brought her joy and entertainment through an escape to a different place.

Michaela figured why not try to do that for someone else so she decided one day to put her thoughts on paper. It eventually became a great way to work through stress while in school. After a few short months, it turned into 100 pages and someone joked with her that she would never finish it so she took on the challenge and finished it. Now that story was never published, but she knew she could do it. After college Michaela tried again with a little more time on her hands and that is how “Battlefields of the Heart” became what it is.

Anyone who likes adventure, love, suspense, and those trying to figure out the next move would enjoy the book. The story goes between their two perspectives while intertwining their love story. The book can be found on Amazon, and it is available in all formats.

For more information about Michaela Powers and the book “Battlefields Of The Heart” head to the website.