Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s that time of year when we’re using our heat a lot because of cold weather, and you may be worried about running up the bill! General Manager of Basset Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. Thomas Schuler sat down with Keni Mac about how they can help.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, click here.