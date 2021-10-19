Bartender, Cody Banks, shakin’ up some fall flavored dranks

Loving Living Local

We’re always getting into trouble on Loving Living Local when bartender Cody Banks is in studio!
Whether it is “Dante’s Revival” or “Striped Sweater”, Banks is an expert on mixing homemade cocktails.
In fact, he has an endless supply of “dranks” for every weather.

To follow Cody, click the links below:
Instagram: @the_codybanks
Podcasts on Spotify: “What’s Shakin'” and “Open to Close”

