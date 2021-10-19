Bartender, Cody Banks, shakin’ up some fall flavored dranks

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – Three sisters from Colorado Springs continue to make their mark on our local community after bringing their flower business to Venetucci Farm. Nikki, Leah, and Abby all work together to operate Gather Mountain Blooms, and now take care of the historic property, pumpkin patch, flower business, and farm store.

With Spring now over, the sisters gathered their last harvest before the freeze, and now use their dried flowers to make wreaths. Adding to their many fall activities, the family is also offering two wreath-making classes, and you can find that info, here. If you'd like to visit the pumpkin patch, or bring your family to explore the farm or farm store, see hours and details, here.