Barn + Swallow is a local boutique that’s giving back

Barn + Swallow is a Manitou Springs boutique that just celebrated their one year anniversary!

Their mission is to focus on people in need within our community. Owner Nicole O’Rorke works with local organizations to hire women that are facing homelessness. It doesn’t stop there, a portion of all sales made at Barn + Swallow go to local charities.

You can help Nicole continue her mission to help our community by shopping at Barn + Swallow in Manitou. While you’re there you will find beautiful clothing and locally made products such as pottery, soaps and hair clips.

For more information go to BarnandSwallow.org

