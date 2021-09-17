Banning Lewis Academy prides themselves in their tight knit program

Banning Lewis Academy is a tight knit school in Colorado Springs that prides themselves in their small nature. The size of the school gives theirs students more opportunities and versatility in their academics and athletics. In a school this size, many student-athletes play multiple sports and are able to have more one on one learning.

To learn more about Banning Lewis Academy, click here: https://blracademy.org/

