(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local featured Bakhita Mountain Home in this week’s Give! Pikes Peak segment.

Bakhita Mountain Home is the only organization operating a residential home and a program for adult women survivors of human trafficking in Southern Colorado. They offer an opportunity for survivors to heal and grow individually while connecting to a supportive community. Uniquely, they are a rent-free program where individuals may stay up to two years while working toward their individual goals, offering the time needed to heal and make significant change.

Since opening in the spring of 2022, Bakhita Mountain Home has provided over 900 nights of a safe place to sleep for survivors, which for some was the first time they experienced this. They have also provided over 1,300 hours of case management, skills training, relationship building, and community engagement.

Learn more at www.bakhitamountainhome.org.

You can support Bakhita Mountain Home by attending the Grapes of Gratitude competitive wine-tasting event. The event is coming up on Oct. 21; champagne reception begins at 4:30 p.m., wine tasting starts at 5 p.m.