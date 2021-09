Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

YB Cake Designs is officially baking up fall favorites as summer nears to an end. Owner, Mari Baker says if you want to be on the list for baked goods, you have to act fast!

To connect with YB Cake Designs, check them out on Facebook: YB Cake Designs