Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is dishing up insane burgers!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Fried Mozzarella Burger! Brandon Nelson, a bartender from the restaurant, joined Nova in the studio with a taste of Bad Daddy’s Burger.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try this mouthwatering burger before it’s gone! This popular burger is stacked with fried fresh mozzarella, house-made tomato jam, leaf lettuce, garlic mayo, red onion, and Dijon mustard.

The Fried Mozzarella Burger is available for dine-in or carryout. To order online and find the location nearest you, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com.

