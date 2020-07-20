Backyard BBQ recipes from Mia & Sam

Check out the Finished product on our Facebook page!
Grilled Carne Asada Tacos– Recipe Courtesy of Downshiftology
- 1 1/2 lbs flank steak
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 3 limes, juiced
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
- Whisk all of the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl.
- Add the steak to glass baking tray and pour the marinade on top. Ensure both side of the steak are well coated, cover the baking tray with plastic wrap and marinate for 1-4 hours. Alternatively, you could marinate in a Stasher Bag or Ziploc bag.
- Heat a grill on medium-high heat. Add the carne asada and cook for approximately 5-7 minutes on each side. Remove the steak to a cutting board and let it rest for another 5 minutes.
- Using a sharp knife, slice the carne asada at an angle against the grain. From there, you can further chop the carne asada into smaller pieces.
Vegan Mexican Street Corn
- 1/4 stick of butter
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- garlic salt and pepper, to taste
- melt butter and apply to corn
- mix all spices together
- roll buttered corn inspire mixture
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
- 1 small watermelon or 1/2 large watermelon
- 2 shots tequila
- 1 shot lime juice
- 1 shot simple syrup
- 1 sliced jalapeno
- 1 slice lime
- Tajin spice
- Add watermelon, tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and some ice to blender.
- blend until smooth
- Take a sliced lime and run it around the rim, and then dip rim in Tajin.
- Pour into glass, and drop four jalapeño slices into glass.
- Add sliced lime and watermelon to rim.