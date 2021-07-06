Backyard Bandfest raising money for children’s mental health treatments

|This Saturday, July 10, is the 2nd annual Backyard Bandfest at 105 Social House in Palmer Lake. Bryson Chase is holding the event to raise money for kiddos who need mental Healthcare treatment. The organization has helped 113 local Colorado families in 2020 with expenses for care in the midst of COVID. The event will be 8 hours long with 5 bands. Go-Go Girlzilla is the headliner and has been a proud supporter since inception 2 1/2 years ago.
If you’d like to purchase a ticket, go to the Bryson Chase website.