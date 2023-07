(SPONSORED) Super Quality Cleaners is hosting their Backpack Bash Giveaway this Saturday.

The event will take place at Grand Mountain School, Widefield from 9 a.m. – noon. School aged children will receive backpacks filled with supplies.

Pikes Peak State College’s Zoology Department will also be on hand with creatures including Sheriff, the iguana and Kevin, the tortoise. The reptiles also appeared on Loving Living Local this morning!

For more information visit www.sqcleaners.com.