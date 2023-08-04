(SPONSORED) WellCare Pediatric Therapy Specialists appeared on Loving Living Local for Back-to-School week.

Their experts shared simple strategies to prepare your kids to return to school successfully including start implementing your “school” routines now – eat breakfast, getting dressed, etc.

WellCare Pediatric Therapy Specialists is a locally owned pediatric therapy clinic that provides physical, occupational, speech and ABA therapy to kids of all abilities in southern Colorado. They provide services both in homes, in our two clinic locations, and in various community settings like daycares and after school programs as well.

Learn more today at www.wellcareco.com.



