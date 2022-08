It can be hard to ensure that your kids are happy and healthy when heading back to school. While it can be a stressful time, it doesn’t have to be. Springs Behavioral Health expert Christine Khan a psychiatric mental health Nurse practitioner, joined Keni Mac to share tips and some signs to look out for when it comes to your children’s mental health.

