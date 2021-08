Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Summer is officially over and kids are back in school. Why not take that leap of to shed those extra pounds you’ve been wanting to take off? It’s time to jump on board with a plan that works and Cratos Health has just that.

Founder of Cratos Health, Steve Apodaca, joins Loving Living Local to talk about their weight loss plan and special offers, including one that gets you $100 worth in weight loss packages when you mention Loving Living Local.

For more information, check out: CratosHealth.com