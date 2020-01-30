Back on the mountain for Ski Week, today we’re in Vail!

This morning Dee Cortez, Meteorologist, is out live for Day 4 of Ski Week 2020. Today we are checking things out in the trendy Vail area.
To learn more, visit: Vail.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
This morning Dee Cortez, Meteorologist, is out live for Day 4 of Ski Week 2020. Today we are checking things out in the trendy Vail area.
To learn more, visit: Vail.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.