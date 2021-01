Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The “Babes Over Barriers” Podcast was created as a safe space to talk frankly and vulnerably about all things women face as barriers.

Creator Cheryl Hwang is here this morning to share more details about the podcast and how you can listen in. For more information, just look up: Babes Over Barriers on YouTube and Spotify.