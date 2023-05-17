(SPONSORED) — When you think of fresh, local, service, and fun, think of Salsa Brava! This family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant is bringing award-winning flavors to Colorado Springs. Krista Witiak has a taste of how they are serving a fresh twist on Mexican favorites.

Tequila, triple sec and fresh lime—sounds like a good time at Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill! The restaurant was also voted Best Happy Hour in the Gazette’s Best of the Springs 2023. Pay tribute to the happiest of hours, Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plus, don’t miss the DJ on Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information visit salsabravacolorado.com.