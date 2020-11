Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

What better way to end the week than with some authentic Puerto Rican food from Don Guillo’s. The restaurant was just named one of the top 25 best Puerto Rican restaurants in the U.S.

Owner and Chef Guillo Beauchamp joins us this morning with more details. For more information, follow them on Facebook at: Don Guillo’s.