From acting to stage directing, award-winning director, Gregg Daniel has been featured in shows like HBO’s “True Blood” and “Insecure” he joined Nova to talk about his roles on and off the stage.

Daniel is set to direct a new play, In the Upper Room, by Beaufield Betty, focusing on sexism and colorism in black families during the 1970s. The show is being held at the Denver Center For Performing Arts.

