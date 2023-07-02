The community is invited to attend The Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake. It will take place on Tuesday July 4, 2023 from 4-10 pm.

The gates open at 3:00. It will be held on the west side of Palmer Lake. The event is free to everyone, with a $10 fee for parking. This is a family fun event with live music from the United States Air Force Academy Band, Pikes Peak Highlanders Bagpipes and Mojo Filter. The event also includes food trucks, vendors, beer and wine garden, corn hole, Renaissance Festival Street Performers, and many other activities for the kids. A fireworks show will light up the sky at the end of the evening.

For more information visit Awakepalmerlake.org.