(SPONSORED) – The Avanzar Business Accelerator Program has been awarded the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in an effort to help entrepreneurs develop confidence in themselves and their businesses.

AVANZAR is an 8-week accelerator program in which participants will design and implement simple yet effective plans to accelerate their business and personal growth. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Avanzar Program Director Zachary Barker joined Nova in the studio speaking more about the program.

The program is open to all members of the community with an acceptance preference for Hispanic and veteran-owned businesses. For more information about the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Avanzar program, head to the website.