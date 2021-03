Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Having traumatic childhood isn’t always easy to overcome. Some spend their entire adult life trying to heal those wounds.

Harma Hartouni is one of the country’s most successful real estate entrepreneurs generating more than 1 billion in sales in 2019.

Hartouni details his story in his new memoir, Getting Back Up: A Story of Resilience, Self-Acceptance & Success. The release was named by Entertainment Weekly as one of its Must-Read Books Coming Out in March.

Get your copy HERE.