Aulways Co. gives the gift of permanent jewelry- it’s perfect for men, women, and kids too.

Jessa Van der Woerd, Aulways Co. owner, created a beautiful 14-carat gold link bracelet for Jen. She welded it live on Loving Living Local!

Permanent jewelry is piece of jewelry that is custom fit and welded directly onto you, creating clasp-less and seamless jewelry that will Aulways be with you! Aulways provides permanent bracelets, anklets and necklaces.

Learn more today at aulwaysco.com.