Attention procrastinators: Your tax extensions are due Oct. 15th

Believe it or not, October is here and for procrastinators or those who filed an extension on their 2020 tax returns, the deadline to officially get your taxes done is October 15th. Luckily, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service has four locations in town and are ready to help you get your returns filed on time.

For more information, or to learn about job opportunities, click here: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

