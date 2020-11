Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Peak Cyber is going virtual this year!

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), Colorado Springs Chapter, will once again host the 10th Annual Peak Cyber Symposium from Monday, November 16th through Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

Ernest Campos, Chapter President ISSA Colorado Springs, and Dr. Shawn Murray, Chief Operations Officer, ISSA International Board of Directors, join us this morning with all the details.

For more info, check out: issa-cos.org/