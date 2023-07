(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Parents, mark this on your calendars! The Rocky Mountain PBS (RMPBS) Kids Fest stops in Colorado Springs. You’ll find everything from educational activities to surprise appearances from your kids’ favorite characters. Emory Collinson, RMPBS Director of Statewide Engagement, gives us a sneak peek at what you can expect this weekend!

For specific details on the event and the complete list of what you can expect, head to RMPBS.org.