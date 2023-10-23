(SPONSORED) — Two local high school students appeared on Loving Living Local as “Athlete of the Week,” on Friday, Oct. 20.

Delaney Gish plays volleyball at Doherty High School. She is a senior and serves as the Team’s Captain! Keep up the good work, Delaney.

Elijah Rupejko is the starting quarterback at Liberty High School! He also plays basketball and runs track. Elijah is a senior and a member of the National Honor Society because he maintains a 3.9 GPA. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you, Elijah.

Nominate a student for Whataburger’s Athlete of the Week at www.fox21news.com/contests.